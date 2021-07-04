Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Declines By 21.1%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fiore Cannabis stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,054. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.26.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
