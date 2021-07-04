Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Declines By 21.1%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fiore Cannabis stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,054. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.26.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

