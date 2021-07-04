Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Increases By 20.0%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,411,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

FLXS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.94. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

