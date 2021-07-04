Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Grows By 20.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. 1,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84. Geberit has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Several research analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

