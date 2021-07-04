Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Decreases By 19.7%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 177,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GigaMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GigaMedia by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GigaMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaMedia by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 60,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,363. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 28.03%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

