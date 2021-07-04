Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Grows By 25.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of GLBZ opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

