Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Rises By 20.2%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ:HLG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

