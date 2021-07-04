Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Drops By 17.4%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HAIIF stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

