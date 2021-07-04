Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Drops By 17.4%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of HAIIF stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
About Haitian International
