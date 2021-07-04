Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Rises By 21.1%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 525,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 173,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

