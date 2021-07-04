Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Decreases By 21.1%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 88,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

