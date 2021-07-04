Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Rises By 25.9%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 670,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of IDT opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.15. IDT has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $48.84.
In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
