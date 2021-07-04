Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expands By 19.5%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97. Lazard has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

