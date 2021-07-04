Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Rises By 26.0%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LSB Industries by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,523 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXU opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

