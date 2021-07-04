Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Drops By 21.5%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 252.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 131,906 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRIN traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 121,334,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,090,004. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 73.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

