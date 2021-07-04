Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Declines By 20.8%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,397,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 4,292,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 129,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.