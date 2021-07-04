Short Interest in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Increases By 20.9%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99. MICT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Darren Mercer acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MICT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MICT in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MICT by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MICT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MICT in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.