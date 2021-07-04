Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Grows By 19.8%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 74,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,275. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.42%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

