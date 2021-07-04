Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Decreases By 20.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 612,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.69.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.43% and a negative return on equity of 115.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.