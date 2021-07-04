Short Interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Decreases By 20.4%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OZON traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. 384,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25. Ozon has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a PE ratio of -31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

OZON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ozon by 50,197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

