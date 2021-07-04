Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 21.0%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 318,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PVL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 131,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,457. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.88.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

