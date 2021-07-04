Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Drops By 20.0%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

