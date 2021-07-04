Short Interest in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Drops By 21.4%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 236,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 31,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

