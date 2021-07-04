Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Drops By 20.0%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,142,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,415. Relief Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

