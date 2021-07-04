Short Interest in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Decreases By 20.7%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Severn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Severn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Severn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SVBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777. Severn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.