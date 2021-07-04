Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Decreases By 20.3%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STMH stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

