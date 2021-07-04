Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Decreases By 20.3%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 727,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,442. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.