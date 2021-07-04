Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Declines By 19.9%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STON traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 125,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,719. The stock has a market cap of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.18. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneMor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 56,323 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

