Short Interest in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Increases By 26.0%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,180.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

