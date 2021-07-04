Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Expands By 21.3%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.