Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreases By 20.7%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 2,384,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

