Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Grows By 20.0%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 274.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 83,357 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $32.77. 377,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35. Textainer Group has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

