Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Rises By 25.0%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLUBQ opened at $0.17 on Friday. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

