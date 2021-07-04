Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Decreases By 21.2%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after buying an additional 374,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 1,175,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.