Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Increases By 25.9%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VERY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. Vericity has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERY. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vericity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vericity by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericity by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

