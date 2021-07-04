Short Interest in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Drops By 17.6%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 757,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRS shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.