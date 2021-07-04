Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Decreases By 20.5%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

WRB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 493,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after buying an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

