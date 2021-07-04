Showcase Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $133,186.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $374,061.93 and $133,186.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00136423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00166847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,763.50 or 0.99750849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

