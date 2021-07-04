SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 54.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 87.9% higher against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $39,659.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00797542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.39 or 0.08023082 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,119,531 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

