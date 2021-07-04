Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

