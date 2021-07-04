SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $10,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 956,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,820 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

