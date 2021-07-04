Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Cap of $134,573.33 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $134,573.33 and $269.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00023812 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,893,922 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.