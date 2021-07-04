SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $970.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $817.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $104.04 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

