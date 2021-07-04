SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.30 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $224.66 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.00764903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.99 or 0.07927779 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

