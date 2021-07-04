Skycoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and $1.89 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00132867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00168668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,463.42 or 0.99898760 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.