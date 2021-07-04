SkyHub Coin Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, SkyHub Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SkyHub Coin has a market cap of $26,257.39 and approximately $200.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkyHub Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SkyHub Coin Coin Profile

SHB uses the hashing algorithm. SkyHub Coin’s total supply is 643,413 coins. SkyHub Coin’s official Twitter account is @Skyhubcoin . SkyHub Coin’s official website is skyhubcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyHub is a blockchain-powered marketplace of services for the online booking industry. SkyHub project’s unique business model is designed to bridge the gap between online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by creating a trusted platform with a bustling ecosystem of active and satisfied users and by providing a convenient online booking capability, as well as a 24/7 support in multiple countries and in multiple languages. SkyHub platform will act as an intermediary and escrow agent by leveraging company owned and operated contact centers located worldwide. Travelers around the world can find and book their perfect trip on the website, mobile, and tablet apps. SkyHub’s payment system is designed to provide easy, instantaneous, secure, payment options. “

SkyHub Coin Coin Trading

