SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.21 on Friday. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

