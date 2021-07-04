SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 175,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $806.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

