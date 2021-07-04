Smart MFG Trading Up 33.4% This Week (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $7,450.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 304,591,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

