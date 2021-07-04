SmartCash Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.68 million and $379,752.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,950.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.09 or 0.06618269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.83 or 0.01501651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00413141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00160074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.69 or 0.00625723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00424994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00340764 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

