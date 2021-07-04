Smartshare Price Tops $0.0002 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $742,469.21 and approximately $100,189.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035693 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00031242 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

