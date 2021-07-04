Smaugs NFT (SMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $747,520.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00132642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00168423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,519.98 or 1.00203682 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

